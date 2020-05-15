UrduPoint.com
Some 1,900 Beds Being Prepared In Rohingya Camps Area Amid First COVID-19 Cases - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:49 PM

Some 1,900 Beds Being Prepared in Rohingya Camps Area Amid First COVID-19 Cases - WHO

There are plans to provide nearly 1,900 hospital beds in Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh, which hosts huge refugee camps, Catalin Bercaru, a communication officer for the World Health Organization (WHO) country office in Bangladesh, told Sputnik after first cases of the COVID-19 lung disease have been reported in the area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) There are plans to provide nearly 1,900 hospital beds in Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh, which hosts huge refugee camps, Catalin Bercaru, a communication officer for the World Health Organization (WHO) country office in Bangladesh, told Sputnik after first cases of the COVID-19 lung disease have been reported in the area.

Bangladesh, the most densely populated country in the world, also hosts the world's largest refugee camp near Cox's Bazar. Earlier this week, local officials reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district � one is a Rohingya refugee, and the one is a local resident.

"UN and other development partners have been working around the clock since the early stages of the current pandemic in support of the Government work to scale up the preparedness and response capacities. Health Sector partners have been boosting stocks of medical supplies and equipment, including personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline health workers' safety, who play a crucial role in the coronavirus response. Planning is underway to prepare up to 1,900 beds across the district," Bercaru said.

According to the spokeswoman, rapid investigation teams have been formed in the district for case finding, isolation and contact tracing in accordance with the UN health agency's guidelines.

"Established procedures are in place to respond to suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the host as well as refugee population of Cox's Bazar.

Health staff within the camps have been oriented on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), including the appropriate use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)," she noted.

Bercaru added that WHO would continue to provide assistance to the local authorities in their response to the outbreak.

"WHO together with UN agencies and other humanitarian and development partners in Cox's Bazar will continue to support the Government for strengthening preparedness and response activities to expand existing case management, isolation and treatment capacities, construct new facilities in and nearby the camps, to serve both refugees and local Bangladeshi communities," Bercaru said.

As of late April, about 860,000 refugees live in Cox's Bazar, most of whom are ethnic Rohingya Muslims forced to flee their homes in neighboring Myanmar amid an army offensive in August 2017. The Myanmar authorities launched an unprecedented violence campaign against the Rohingya after militants, allegedly from this minority group, carried out attacks on police posts in the country's north-western state of Rakhine.

A UN fact-finding mission to the country in 2018 said that there were grounds to charge Myanmar with crimes against humanity and genocide against the Rohingya people. In January, the International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar must fully implement all measures to prevent the murder, torture or persecution of people based on racial, ethnic or religious grounds.

