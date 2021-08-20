Some 20 Italian Aid Workers Remain in Afghanistan - Consul

UrduPoint.com

Italian consul in Kabul Tommaso Claudi said on Friday that some 20 Italian humanitarian workers remained in Afghanistan

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Italian consul in Kabul Tommaso Claudi said on Friday that some 20 Italian humanitarian workers remained in Afghanistan.

"There are currently about 20 compatriots there, they are professionals working in the humanitarian field. I can tell you that almost all of them are involved with Italian and foreign NGOs," he said in an interview published by the Foreign Ministry.

Kabul is Claudi's first overseas posting since he took up the diplomatic career in 2017. The young diplomat said he would stay in Afghanistan "as long as necessary" and would continue helping evacuate Italians who want to leave.

A fourth Italian rescue jet landed in Fiumicino near Rome overnight. It airlifted 194 Afghans who worked with Italian forces in Afghanistan, on top of 532 evacuated earlier this week. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said he planned to have 2,500 Afghans relocated to Italy.

Di Maio told NATO foreign ministers at a virtual meeting on Friday that his country's biggest priority was to protect civilians. He said allies and EU nations should work together to keep the Kabul airport operating "as long as is needed."

