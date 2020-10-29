Some 20 People Gather Near French Embassy in Moscow to Protest Against Mohammad Cartoons

Two dozen protesters have gathered in front of the French Embassy in Moscow for a demonstration condemning renewed publications of a cartoon depicting Islamic prophet Mohammad in France, the Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Two dozen protesters have gathered in front of the French Embassy in Moscow for a demonstration condemning renewed publications of a cartoon depicting Islamic prophet Mohammad in France, the Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Some 20 protesters could be seen in front of the embassy, shouting "No" and the mangled surname of French President Macron as "Macaron". Security has been enhanced in the area.

"I am not indifferent to what is happening in France, where they hang posters with these terrible caricatures of the prophet Muhammad on the walls of buildings. This needs to stop it. I am against cartoons that offend millions of Muslims. As a Muslim, I am offended. I can't go to France and tell Macron face-to-face that this can't be done," one of the protesters named Isa, told Sputnik.

The international dismay over the Islamic threat comes following the brutal murder of French history teacher Samuel Paty by beheading on October 16 by a radicalized teen of Chechen origin .

The teacher used the cartoons on Mohammad during classes on freedom of speech, which outraged some parents of his Muslim students.

At a memorial service for the deceased teacher, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to step up efforts to combat radical islam and expressed support for continued use of cartoons of the Islamic prophet as manifestation of freedom of speech. His comments outraged the Muslim world, with many Islamic countries and communities describing them as insulting.

Turkey has been called for boycotts on French products over the issue, while several other countries, including non-Islamic ones, witnessed demonstrations against France and Macron carried out by local Muslim communities.