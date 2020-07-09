UrduPoint.com
Some 20 Soldiers Died In Islamist Attack In Northeastern Nigeria - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 02:10 AM

Some 20 Soldiers Died in Islamist Attack in Northeastern Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) At least 20 soldiers have been killed and a few injured as insurgents ambushed an army convoy in northeastern Nigeria, Daily Trust newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing its sources.

According to the news outlet, the surprise attack, allegedly carried out by the Boko Haram Islamist group, took place on a highway near the town of Damboa in the Borno state on Tuesday.

In 2009, Boko Haram launched an armed insurrection against the Nigerian government to introduce the sharia law throughout the country. In 2015, one of its factions aligned itself with the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia).

