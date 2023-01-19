UrduPoint.com

Some 200 Coca-Cola Workers Evacuated From Plant In London Due To Acid Leak - Firefighters

January 19, 2023

Some 200 Coca-Cola Workers Evacuated From Plant in London Due to Acid Leak - Firefighters

Some 200 Coca-Cola workers have been evacuated from their factory in southeast London due to an acid leak, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Some 200 Coca-Cola workers have been evacuated from their factory in southeast London due to an acid leak, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on Thursday.

"London firefighters dealt with a chemical incident at a factory on Cray Road in Sidcup.

There was a leak of hydrochloric acid at the plant. It was isolated at around 23:30 (GMT). Around 200 people evacuated the building before the Brigade arrived," the LFB said in a statement, as quoted by the Sun newspaper.

According to firefighters, no injuries were reported, with the incident handed over to the on-site management on Thursday morning.

