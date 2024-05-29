Some 200 Georgian NGOs vow to defy 'foreign influence' law

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Dozens of Georgian NGOs on Wednesday jointly vowed to defy a controversial "foreign influence" law criticised for mirroring Russian legislation that has been adopted by parliament despite mass protests.

The law, which critics have compared to repressive Russian legislation used to silence dissent, forces NGOs and media receiving at least a fifth of their funding from abroad to register as "organisations pursuing the interests of a foreign power".

Rights groups including the Georgian branch of anti-corruption group Transparency International, have told AFP the law could see their assets frozen and their work limited.

"By adopting this law, the authorities want to subdue Georgia's civil sector," some 200 NGOs said in a joint statement.

"The Russian law will not work in our country and will remain an empty piece of paper, which nobody will obey."

They said "the Russian law endangers the monitoring of (parliamentary) elections," scheduled in October. "But we, Georgia's civil organisations, promise to defend the elections and the votes of every single citizen."

Opposition parties and rights groups fear that the ruling Georgian Dream party will use the measure to tighten controls over election monitors and journalists to secure another victory in the upcoming vote.

Brussels has warned the measure is "incompatible" with the ex-Soviet republic's longstanding bid for EU membership, which is enshrined in the country's constitution and supported -- according to opinion polls -- by more than 80 percent of the population.

Georgian Dream faces mounting accusations of derailing Georgia from its Western trajectory and leading the country back into Russia's orbit.

But the party -- in power since 2012 -- insists it is committed to Georgia's European aspirations and defends the law as aimed at boosting the transparency of NGOs' funding.

It argues Western-funded groups undermine Georgia's sovereignty.

Georgia has been gripped by a wave of unprecedented daily rallies for the past seven weeks since the ruling party in April re-introduced the legislation, after dropping similar measures last year due to a public outcry.

The law was adopted on Tuesday after Georgia Dream lawmakers overturned a veto by pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili.