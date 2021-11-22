Some 200 Illegal Migrants to Be Deported From Poland This Week - Border Guard

Approximately 2,000 illegal migrants will be deported from Poland this week, spokeswoman for the Border Guard Anna Michalska said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Approximately 2,000 illegal migrants will be deported from Poland this week, spokeswoman for the Border Guard Anna Michalska said on Monday.

"This week we are planning another return of foreigners to their countries of origin. This week we are planning to deport about 200 people, including 10 organizers of illegal migration," Michalska told reporters.