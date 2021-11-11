Some 200 People Joined Refugee Camp Near Belarusian-Polish Border - Minsk

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Approximately 200 people arrived in a refugee camp near the Belarusian-Polish border over the past 24 hours, the Belarusian Border Committee said on Thursday, adding that the total number reached over 2,000.

"As of the morning of November 11, more than 2,000 refugees, including many women and small children, stay at the border at the Polish barriers. During the day, several small groups arrived at the camp, a total of about 200 people," the committee wrote on its Telegram channel.