Some 200 Russians To Leave US On Evacuation Flight Scheduled For May 4 - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Some 200 Russians to Leave US on Evacuation Flight Scheduled for May 4 - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Some 200 Russian citizens will leave the United States on the next evacuation flight scheduled for Monday, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov announced on Friday.

"Russia diplomats are vigorously working on the so-called evacuation flight from the United States to Russia that will indeed take place on May 4," Antonov said. "Right now, as far as we know, some 200 people would like to leave on this flight."

