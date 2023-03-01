Some 200 Supporters of Ryodan Movement Detained in Belarus for Illegal Rally - Minsk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) About 200 people, mostly minors allegedly involved in the informal subculture Ryodan movement, have been detained in the Belarusian city of Gomel for an attempt to hold an illegal rally, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

"An attempt to hold a mass action with the participation of minors has been prevented. Two hundred people have been detained," the ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry added that the movement's supporters on Tuesday gathered outside the Secret shopping mall in Gomel, following calls for mass action on social media and messengers.

The ministry said that police officers have promptly responded to an attempt to hold an illegal mass event.

"Without using force, 200 people, 183 of whom were minors, have been taken to internal affairs bodies," the ministry said, adding that it is investigating the case.

The ministry said that minors aged under 16 would receive a warning and be added to a registry of the Belarusian Juvenile Affairs Inspectorate, while others would face administrative responsibility.

"The persons involved in the organization of the illegal mass action are being identified," the ministry said, adding that the institution of a criminal case is being considered.

The Ryodan movement is named after Phantom Troupe, also known as Genei Ryodan ” a gang of thieves in the Japanese Hunter Ã— Hunter manga series ” the ministry said, adding that the group was allegedly responsible for mass fights in shopping malls.