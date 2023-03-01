UrduPoint.com

Some 200 Supporters Of Ryodan Movement Detained In Belarus For Illegal Rally - Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Some 200 Supporters of Ryodan Movement Detained in Belarus for Illegal Rally - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) About 200 people, mostly minors allegedly involved in the informal subculture Ryodan movement, have been detained in the Belarusian city of Gomel for an attempt to hold an illegal rally, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

"An attempt to hold a mass action with the participation of minors has been prevented. Two hundred people have been detained," the ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry added that the movement's supporters on Tuesday gathered outside the Secret shopping mall in Gomel, following calls for mass action on social media and messengers.

The ministry said that police officers have promptly responded to an attempt to hold an illegal mass event.

"Without using force, 200 people, 183 of whom were minors, have been taken to internal affairs bodies," the ministry said, adding that it is investigating the case.

The ministry said that minors aged under 16 would receive a warning and be added to a registry of the Belarusian Juvenile Affairs Inspectorate, while others would face administrative responsibility.

"The persons involved in the organization of the illegal mass action are being identified," the ministry said, adding that the institution of a criminal case is being considered.

The Ryodan movement is named after Phantom Troupe, also known as Genei Ryodan ” a gang of thieves in the Japanese Hunter Ã— Hunter manga series ” the ministry said, adding that the group was allegedly responsible for mass fights in shopping malls.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Social Media Manga Criminals Event

Recent Stories

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable pr ..

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable projects in 2022: CEO

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Deve ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Development Projects, approves Pha ..

2 hours ago
 New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

2 hours ago
 Children of police martyrs to get free admission i ..

Children of police martyrs to get free admission in Superior colleges

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.