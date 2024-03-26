Some 2,000 delegates to attend Boao Forum for Asia

BOAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Some 2,000 participants will attend the 2024 Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference, scheduled for March 26 to 29 in Boao, a coastal town on China's island province of Hainan, BFA secretary general Li Baodong said on Tuesday.

This year's conference will draw about 2,000 delegates from over 60 countries and regions and more than 1,100 journalists from about 40 countries and regions.

Themed "Asia and the World: Common Challenges, Shared Responsibilities," the event will center around five main topics, namely "World Economy," "Scientific and Technological Innovation," "Social Development," "International Cooperation," and "Jointly Meeting Challenges".

The challenges facing the world today are complex, and only by jointly meeting them, shouldering the responsibilities and strengthening cooperation can the world continue to move on the track of peace and prosperity, said Li at the first press conference for the event on Tuesday.

He noted that through discussions at the conference, BFA hopes to pool the wisdom of all parties, unite the strength of Asia and the world, and overcome difficulties and create a better future.