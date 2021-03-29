ISMAILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Approximately 2,000 foreign workers fled Mozambique's Palma town after a militant attack, Julia Wachave, a representative of a local civil rights group Women's and Girls Association, told Sputnik on Monday.

Islamist groups attacked Palma, a small town in northern Mozambique, last Wednesday. Many locals fled to nearby forests, while field workers, among them foreigners, and officials took refuge in the Amarula Hotel. Three days later, the Mozambican authorities evacuated about 180 people who could not get out of the hotel, and several people died during the operation.

According to Wachave, foreigners arrived in the city of Pemba where victims receive humanitarian assistance. The activist added that many Palma residents keep hiding in forests.

The activist also said that the entire Palma town itself has been practically destroyed in the militant attack, adding that the situation has affected the whole population has been affected by the situation in the town that now sees food shortages.