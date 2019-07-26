UrduPoint.com
Some 2,000 Sudanese Returnees From Libya To Access Health Insurance - IOM

Some 2,000 Sudanese Returnees from Libya to Access Health Insurance - IOM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Some 2,000 Sudanese returnees from Libya will soon receive access to health care insurance, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday.

"Returning migrants in the country will soon access healthcare under the country's National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF)," the release said. "A pilot targeting 2,000 Sudanese returnee families will run for a year, beginning in July 2019, and could pave the way for access by all migrant returnees."

The release said that under the EU-IOM joint initiative for Migrant Protection, Sudanese migrants will now be able to access to Primary healthcare systematically. It explained that prior to this, the initiative has been providing funding to medical screenings, referring returnees to healthcare providers and covering their medical fees.

The program would now pay the participating families' annual premiums to the NHIF, which is responsible for providing returnees with health services, the release added. The action is aimed at reducing morbidity and mortality among migrants.

According to the IOM, at least 641,398 migrants from 39 countries are currently hosted in Libya, with Sudanese refugees accounting for 11 percent of them.

The joint initiative signed by the European Union and IOM in December 2016 facilitates orderly, safe and regular migration management through the development of protection and reintegration mechanisms for refugees from 26 African countries.

