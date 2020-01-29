UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 20,000 Of Syria's Rukban Camp Refugees Left In Past Months - UN Humanitarian Chief

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:34 PM

Some 20,000 of Syria's Rukban Camp Refugees Left in Past Months - UN Humanitarian Chief

Nearly half of the refugees housed in the Rukban camp in Syria have left the settlement over the past several months, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said during a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Nearly half of the refugees housed in the Rukban camp in Syria have left the settlement over the past several months, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said during a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"Based on available estimates, nearly 20,000 people, some 50 percent of the population, have left the Rukban camp in the past months," Lowcock said.

Lowcock also said that several thousand additional camp residents have expressed a desire to leave, but the United Nations and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent have not been able to facilitate voluntary departures.

In the meantime, durable solutions must be found for those civilians remaining in the camp, Lowcock added.

The Rukban camp - located in south Syria on the border with Jordan and Iraq - falls within the zone occupied by the United States around its At Tanf military base. The US presence has made it difficult for humanitarian workers to access the facility and for refugees to leave.

The Russian and Syrian governments have consistently warned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation at the Rukban refugee camp.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Iraq United States Border Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

21 minutes ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

21 minutes ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

1 hour ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

1 hour ago

Volkswagen Employees in Beijing to Work From Home ..

2 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.