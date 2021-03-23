UrduPoint.com
Some 20,000 Police Officers To Ensure Security At Israel's Snap Election On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 01:00 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) About 20,000 police officers will be monitoring public order and security in Israel during the snap parliamentary election on Tuesday both at polling stations and in places of mass gatherings, police spokesman Michael Zingerman told Sputnik.

Israel will be holding its fourth parliamentary election in two years on March 23.

"About 20,000 police officers, border police and volunteers will be involved. The main task is to ensure security and public order during the election," Zingerman said.

According to him, a large number of both plain clothes and uniformed police officers will be patrolling areas of polling stations to prevent and fix possible violations. If necessary, the police will make arrests and open criminal cases.

Zingerman said that March 23 is a day off in Israel, and in this regard, the police will also work in places of mass gatherings and festive events, including for monitoring the compliance with the coronavirus measures and preventing possible mass riots.

In late December, the 23rd Knesset (the Israeli parliament) voted to dissolve itself after the coalition government failed to pass the 2020 budget on time. The current coalition partner of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party is the Blue and White alliance of ex-army chief of general staff Benny Gantz, who was supposed to replace Netanyahu in the prime minister's chair in a rotation order.

