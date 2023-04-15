Some 21,000 Russian Citizens Drafted Into Military Service Since April 1 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Since the beginning of Russia's spring conscription campaign, 21,000 people have already been drafted into the military service, while another 29,000 have received deferments on legal grounds, Col. Andrey Biryukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Main General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Saturday.

"The spring draft, which began on April 1, is going according to plan and will be completed on July 15 this year. As of today, 52,000 citizens have been notified and more than 50,000 have already arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices. Decisions have been made to call up 21,000 citizens for military service. Another 29,000 citizens have been granted deferments on legal grounds," Biryukov said.