UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 220 Inmates In Northern Uganda Break Out Of Prison After Armed Skirmish - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 05:37 PM

Some 220 Inmates in Northern Uganda Break Out of Prison After Armed Skirmish - Reports

Some 220 prisoners armed with over a dozen rifles have escaped from the Singila prison in the northern Ugandan town of Moroto, the local Daily Monitor media outlet reported on Thursday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Some 220 prisoners armed with over a dozen rifles have escaped from the Singila prison in the northern Ugandan town of Moroto, the local Daily Monitor media outlet reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The prison break took place on Wednesday night.

"There has been a break out from the Prison after inmates overpowering staff and accessing the armory where there were about 15 rifles. They are on the loose now.

Heavy exchange of fire ensued. They have run towards Mt Moroto," the commissioner general of Uganda Prisons, Johnson Byabashaija, said, as cited by the media outlet.

Reportedly, one member of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) was killed in a skirmish with the fugitives. One inmate was also shot dead, while three others have been recaptured, the media said.

The security forces have called for the population to remain calm, as an operation to pursue the prisoners is underway.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Exchange Moroto Uganda Media From

Recent Stories

Spain's Supreme Court Reviews Case of Catalan Pres ..

2 minutes ago

ANALYSIS: Israel Faces New Lockdown After Gov't Fa ..

2 minutes ago

President of Pakistan confers &#039;Hilal-e-Pakist ..

9 minutes ago

Putin, Indian Prime Minister Confirm Readiness to ..

2 minutes ago

Liechtenstein Needs to Target Czech Court's Judgme ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan will move out of FATF’s grey list

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.