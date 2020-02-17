UrduPoint.com
Some 220,000 Drugs Pills Seized In Southern Turkey

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:03 PM

Some 220,000 drugs pills seized in Southern Turkey

Turkish police seized some 220,000 illicit drug pills in the southern Hatay province on Monday, security sources said

The local anti-drug police raided nine separate locations in simultaneous operations in Antakya and Reyhanli districts.

During the operations, some 220,000 illicit drug pills, 45 kilograms (almost 100 Pounds) of marijuana, two guns, and $3,300 were seized. Six Syrian national suspects were also arrested.

