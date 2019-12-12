UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 23,000 N. Korean Overseas Workers Sent Back Home Under U.N. Resolution: Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:22 PM

Some 23,000 N. Korean overseas workers sent back home under U.N. resolution: data

About 23,000 North Korean overseas workers have been sent back home under a U.N. sanctions resolution adopted in 2017, the website of a U.N. panel monitoring sanctions implementation showed Thursday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :About 23,000 North Korean overseas workers have been sent back home under a U.N. sanctions resolution adopted in 2017, the website of a U.N. panel monitoring sanctions implementation showed Thursday.

The U.N. Security Council adopted Resolution 2397 in December 2017, asking member states to repatriate all North Koreans earning income in their jurisdiction by Dec. 22. Since then, 47 countries have submitted interim sanctions implementation reports to the council as of last Friday.

According to the reports, around 23,000 North Korean workers have been sent back home, with Russia accounting for the largest portion of the number.

Russia said in a report that the number of North Korean people with working visas in the country has declined by 18,533 workers since late 2017.

Kuwait reported that it has sent back 904 North Koreans, which represented more than half of the total North Korean workers there. Qatar also sent back about 2,500 North Koreans.

China, known to employ the largest number of North Korea workers, has submitted a report on its sanctions implementation on the matter but did not disclose figures.

North Korea has sent its workers overseas as part of efforts to secure hard Currency in the face of crippling global sanctions imposed against its regime to punish its nuclear and missile provocations.

North Koreans usually work in construction sites, restaurants and other labor-intensive areas.

Under the 2017 resolution, all member states are required to submit their final sanctions implementation reports by March 22 next year.

Related Topics

Resolution Russia Nuclear Qatar North Korea March December 2017 All

Recent Stories

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs

1 minute ago

President AJK lauds Malaysia’s principled stance ..

5 minutes ago

PTCL goes solar to conserve energy for a green Pak ..

13 minutes ago

FANR highlights key milestones on 10th anniversary

37 minutes ago

UAE, Mali review cooperation in defence field

38 minutes ago

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow Dec 12 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.