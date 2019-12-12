Some 23,000 N. Korean overseas workers sent back home under U.N. resolution: data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :About 23,000 North Korean overseas workers have been sent back home under a U.N. sanctions resolution adopted in 2017, the website of a U.N. panel monitoring sanctions implementation showed Thursday.

The U.N. Security Council adopted Resolution 2397 in December 2017, asking member states to repatriate all North Koreans earning income in their jurisdiction by Dec. 22. Since then, 47 countries have submitted interim sanctions implementation reports to the council as of last Friday.

According to the reports, around 23,000 North Korean workers have been sent back home, with Russia accounting for the largest portion of the number.

Russia said in a report that the number of North Korean people with working visas in the country has declined by 18,533 workers since late 2017.

Kuwait reported that it has sent back 904 North Koreans, which represented more than half of the total North Korean workers there. Qatar also sent back about 2,500 North Koreans.

China, known to employ the largest number of North Korea workers, has submitted a report on its sanctions implementation on the matter but did not disclose figures.

North Korea has sent its workers overseas as part of efforts to secure hard Currency in the face of crippling global sanctions imposed against its regime to punish its nuclear and missile provocations.

North Koreans usually work in construction sites, restaurants and other labor-intensive areas.

Under the 2017 resolution, all member states are required to submit their final sanctions implementation reports by March 22 next year.