Some 2.3Mln Children In Need Of Humanitarian Assistance In Tigray Region - UNICEF

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:20 AM

Some 2.3Mln Children in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Tigray Region - UNICEF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) More than two million children require humanitarian aid in Ethiopia's Tigray region amid ongoing armed conflict there, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement.

"Inside the Tigray region, restricted access and the ongoing communication blackout have left an estimated 2.3 million children in need of humanitarian assistance and out of reach," Fore said on Thursday.

Fore noted that since the beginning of the conflict earlier in November, almost 30,000 people fled to Sudan, some 12,000 of them children.

"We are working with our partners to urgently provide much needed life-saving support, including health, nutrition, water, sanitation, hygiene services," Fore said. "With more than 200,000 people expected to cross in the coming days and weeks, additional support is crucial for us to meet the rising needs.

"

Fore urged all sides to the conflict to allow humanitarian organizations unimpeded access to all affected communities.

"All parties to the conflict should refrain from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas and should protect essential civilian infrastructure such as schools, healthcare facilities and water and sanitation installations," Fore said.

The fighting in the north of Ethiopia broke out in early November after the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front - the ruling party in the region - of attacking a local military base and launched a operation against it. The ensuing clashes prompted fears of a new civil war in Ethiopia and the conflict's spillover into neighboring countries.

