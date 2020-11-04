Some 240,000 Ballots Left to Be Counted in US State of Georgia - Secretary of State

Some 240,000 ballots remain to be counted in the US state of Georgia and election workers are making every effort to get the election results done today, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Some 240,000 ballots remain to be counted in the US state of Georgia and election workers are making every effort to get the election results done today, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters on Wednesday.

"Right now, we have about 200,000 ballots left to be counted," Raffensperger said. "And there are also about 40,000 to 50,000 votes that need to be counted. Every legal vote will be counted."

Raffensperger emphasized that the election workers are making every effort to have the election results out today.

"We are pushing really hard for that," he said. "If we don't get it there, but we get the numbers so small that then there is no question of who actually the winner is. I think that will be helpful."

At present, Trump has won 50.5 percent of the votes in Georgia and Biden won 48.3 present with 94 percent of the votes counted, according to media reports.

Georgia carries 16 electoral votes and is considered to be part of the so-called swing states despite its record of having voted Republican in the past.