Some 250 Canadian-Linked Extremists Identified At Home And Abroad - Intelligence Service

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 03:40 AM

Some 250 Canadian-Linked Extremists Identified at Home and Abroad - Intelligence Service

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) There about 250 Canadian Extremist Travelers (CETs) that have been identified at home and abroad including a number who went to Syria and Iraq, the country's top spy agency said in a new report to Parliament.

"There are approximately 250 CETs, both abroad and who have returned. Of the estimated 190 CETs currently abroad, nearly half have travelled to Turkey, Syria and Iraq," the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) report revealed on Wednesday. "Some 60 individuals with a nexus to Canada who were engaged in extremist activities abroad have returned to Canada.

"

The rest of the CETs - individuals who hold Canadian citizenship, permanent residency or a valid visa and are alleged to have traveled abroad to engage in terror-related activities - are concentrated in Afghanistan, Pakistan as well as parts of North and East Africa, CSIS said.

Canada's chief intelligence service also noted growing economic espionage in Canada but did identify any individual actors.

