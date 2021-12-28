Some 2,500 Flights Canceled, 5,200 Delayed Worldwide on Tuesday - Tracker

UrduPoint.com

Almost 2,500 flights have been canceled and nearly 5,200 flights have been delayed worldwide on Tuesday as a result of health officials' and airlines' concerns about the coronavirus Omicron variant, according to the tracking website FlightAware

A day earlier, a total of 12,528 delayed flights and 2,959 canceled flights were reported with airlines and airports in the United States, accounting for nearly a half of all the delays and cancellations worldwide, Flightradar24 data showed.

Similarly, air travelers in the United States saw a rash of flight disruptions with 2,513 flights canceled on Sunday and 2,850 on Saturday as a significant number of staff called in sick.

US media reported that Monday was "horrible" for air travelers amid the Holidays celebrations during the Christmas weekend, when airlines canceled more than 6,000 flights worldwide on Saturday.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the current seven-day moving average of daily new cases reached 122,297 - an increase of 1.5% compared with the previous period.

However the health authorities in the United States and throughout the world have acknowledged that the Omicron variant cases are mild and no deaths have so far been reported.

