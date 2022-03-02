UrduPoint.com

Some 2,500 Migrants Storm Spain's Melilla Border

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Some 2,500 migrants storm Spain's Melilla border

Around 2,500 migrants tried to storm the border separating Spain's Melilla enclave from Morocco on Wednesday in the largest such attempt on record, officials said, but under 500 managed to get across

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Around 2,500 migrants tried to storm the border separating Spain's Melilla enclave from Morocco on Wednesday in the largest such attempt on record, officials said, but under 500 managed to get across.

Melilla and Ceuta, Spain's other tiny North African enclave, have the European Union's only land borders with Africa, making them a magnet for migrants desperate to escape grinding poverty and hunger.

"This was the biggest entry attempt we have on record," the Spanish government's local delegation said in a statement, indicating 491 sub-Saharan Africans had managed to cross.

The migrants used "hooks" to scale the high fence surrounding the tiny territory and threw stones at police, it added.

"The great violence used by the migrants... overwhelmed the Moroccan security forces who were trying to prevent them from reaching the fence," it said.

Sixteen Spanish police and security officials sustained minor injuries in the attempt, while 20 migrants were treated in hospital for mostly light injuries before being transferred to a migrant reception centre.

"Around 9:30 am, there was a huge attempt to cross Melilla's border by a group of about 2,500 sub-Saharan Africans," it said, indicating some had spiked shoes to help them scale the fence.

Most of those trying to cross were blocked by Spanish police.

Footage published by Melilla's El Faro newspaper showed hundreds of migrants cheering as they raced down a road towards the city.

Many shouted "Boza, boza!" or "victory" in Fulani, a language widely spoken in western and central Africa.

The paper also said at least a dozen migrants had got stuck on top of the towering fence, with the police using ladders to get them down.

- Flashpoint in Spain-Morocco ties - Melilla and Ceuta are favoured entry points for African migrants seeking a better life in Europe, who try to climb over the border fence or swim along the coast.

Claimed by Morocco, the two cities have long been a flashpoint in diplomatic relations with Madrid insisting both are integral parts of Spain.

In mid-May 2021, Spain was caught off guard when more than 10,000 people swam or used small inflatable boats to enter Ceuta as Moroccan border forces looked the other way.

The influx took place during a diplomatic crisis between Madrid and Rabat over Western Sahara, which has long pushed for independence from Morocco.

Madrid had angered Morocco by allowing the leader of Western Sahara's independence movement into Spain for hospital treatment for a severe case of Covid-19, sparking a standoff between the two countries.

The unprecedented border breach was widely seen as a punitive move by Rabat.

Last year 1,092 migrants managed to enter Melilla, a 23-percent drop from 2020, according to interior ministry figures.

Related Topics

Africa Storm Police Interior Ministry Europe European Union Road Rabat Faro Ceuta Melilla Madrid Independence Spain Morocco Turkish Lira Border 2020 From Government Top

Recent Stories

Govt launches multiple initiatives for Overseas Pa ..

Govt launches multiple initiatives for Overseas Pakistanis: Ayub Afridi

22 seconds ago
 Slovenia's Polanc wins Trofeo Laigueglia

Slovenia's Polanc wins Trofeo Laigueglia

24 seconds ago
 Intl Civil Defence Day celebrated at Lower Dir

Intl Civil Defence Day celebrated at Lower Dir

25 seconds ago
 LU hospital providing best possible treatment faci ..

LU hospital providing best possible treatment facilities to poor people: MS

29 seconds ago
 CS, IGP visit Rwp Cricket Stadium, reviews arrange ..

CS, IGP visit Rwp Cricket Stadium, reviews arrangements

6 minutes ago
 Pakistani diaspora in UK asset for Britain: Deputy ..

Pakistani diaspora in UK asset for Britain: Deputy High Commissioner

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>