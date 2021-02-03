Some 2,500 UN Personnel in Myanmar Assist Civilians Amid Coup - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The United Nations continues to closely monitor the situation in Myanmar and has over 2,500 personnel on the ground engaged in providing support to the population following the recent military coup in the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

"We're obviously watching the situation very closely with concern," Dujarric said. "We have more than 2500 personnel in Myanmar both international and national staff providing crucial development and humanitarian support to the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law."

Dujarric also said that the latest developments come at a particularly difficult time for the country experiencing a public health emergency, and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic must remain a priority for the foreseeable future.

Myanmar's military launched a coup on Monday morning and detained Suu Kyi, Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) members. The military announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which saw Suu Kyi's NLD party win resoundingly. The military also said it was committed to the democratic system and vowed to hold new and fair elections after the state of emergency ends.