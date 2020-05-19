Some 250,000 Children in Libya at Risk Due to Severe Vaccine Shortages - WHO

The lives of some 250,000 children under the age of one in Libya are at risk because of severe vaccine shortages, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a joint statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The lives of some 250,000 children under the age of one in Libya are at risk because of severe vaccine shortages, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"The lives and health of over a quarter of a million children under one year of age in Libya are at risk from vaccine-preventable diseases due to critical shortages in vaccine supplies," the statement said. "UNICEF and WHO are raising the alarm over severe vaccine shortages in Libya that are putting more than 250,000 children at severe risk."

The two agencies said the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the ongoing armed conflict in Libya have worsened the risks to children's health and well being.

"For the past two months, access to routine immunization services has been disrupted as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown, leading to an increased risk of a resurgence of measles and polio outbreaks," the statement said. "There are acute shortages of the hexavalent vaccine, which protects against six diseases (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, Haemophilus influenzae type B and viral hepatitis B).

Similarly, oral polio vaccine, which is administered at birth and at nine months of age, is in critically short supply."

UNICEF and WHO noted that children in hard-to-reach and conflict-affected areas face particular danger as they may have already missed some vaccination doses.

In addition, the two agencies expressed concern that many migrant, refugee or internally displaced children may not have received their basic vaccination doses in their country of origin or may have missed the required doses in Libya.

"Libya's Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) was disrupted due to vaccine stockouts in 2019," the statement said. "With a saturated global supply chain and constraints arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is likely to face an extended stockout for a second year running."

As of May 13, the Libyan authorities have confirmed 64 novel coronavirus cases and three associated deaths, according to United Nations data.