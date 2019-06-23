Some 250,000 People Rally in Prague Calling for Resignation of Prime Minister Babis

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Thousands rallied in Prague on Sunday to demand that Prime Minister Andrej Babis step down amid corruption probes into him.

The organizers, a group called A Million Moments for Democracy, estimated there were some 250,000 people attending what is expected to become the biggest rally in the country since the 1989 Velvet Revolution.

Babis, a billionaire and businessman, is probed by Czech police on claims of abusing $2.3 million worth of EU subsidies. Separately, the European Commission is looking into a possible conflict of interest.

The mass rally was held in the Letna hill park in Prague. People from all across the republic gathered in the city, according to transport agencies.

They said tickets to the capital were sold out a week in advance.

The protest began with thousands signing the Czech anthem. Demonstrators were carrying placards showing Babis behind bars and wearing a prisoner uniform.

Protests against the embattled prime minister have been going on since April. Some 120,000 people demonstrated in the capital of the Central European country two weeks ago.

Babis has so far refused to go, saying demands of his resignation were an attempt by opposition to get back at him after losing the 2017 legislative election. Czech President Milos Zeman said he would not meet the organizers.