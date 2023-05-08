UrduPoint.com

Some 26,000 Illegal Migrants Apprehended On US-Mexico Border Over 72 Hours - Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2023 | 09:35 PM

More than 26,000 migrants have been apprehended on the US southern border over the last three days, US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said on Monday

"Past 72 hours...26,382 apprehensions," Ortiz said via Twitter.

In the same span, Ortiz estimated that 7,399 other migrants who unlawfully entered the United States were able to evade apprehension.

A massive surge of illegal migrants is expected to overwhelm the US southern border after the Trump-era public health emergency order known as Title 42 - which allowed the US government to turn away illegal immigrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - is set to expire on Thursday.

An all-time record number of migrants have arrived at the US southern border under the Biden administration, hitting two consecutive records in 2021 and 2022, exceeding 2.3 million people. In fiscal year 2023, the US authorities said they have encountered more than 1.2 million migrants.

