UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Some 26,000 people have fled from terrorist-held areas of northwestern Syria into government controlled territory over the past week, United Nations Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The United Nations remains deeply alarmed about the humanitarian impact of hostilities in northwest Syria, including incidents impacting schools, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure. This past week, some 26,000 people fled from areas controlled by non-state armed groups into government-controlled areas in Aleppo, Hama, Idlib and Latakia," Haq said.

Despite the ongoing fighting, UN humanitarian workers continue to conduct operations to evaluate needs and provide humanitarian assistance to people in Syria, Haq noted.

Scores of various armed groups, including the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (banned in Russia), are currently operating in Idlib. There are reportedly 30,000 militants, including foreign mercenaries, in the region.