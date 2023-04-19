UrduPoint.com

Some 270 Killed, Over 2,600 Injured In Clashes In Sudan - WHO

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 04:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The Sudanese Ministry of Health Emergency Operations Center has informed the World Health Organization (WHO) that about 270 people have been killed and more than 2,600 have been injured in clashes in Sudan, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

Previously, WHO said that 185 people have been killed and around 1,800 have been wounded in Sudan.

"The situation in the Republic of Sudan is deeply concerning. Sudan's Ministry of Health Emergency Operations Center reports 270 people have been killed and more than 2600 people have been injured," the director general told a briefing.

He added that there were reports that some medical facilities in the country were being looted or used for military purposes. He also said that hospitals in Sudan were experiencing shortages of medical personnel and supplies, as well as power outages, fuel shortages for power generators, water cuts, and other factors that create challenges for health workers and ambulances and put more lives at risk.

"WHO calls on all parties to comply with their obligations under international law.

Healthcare facilities and workers must never be a target, especially in a situation like this where there are thousands of civilians who need access to emergency care," the director general said, adding that "all parties must ensure unrestricted and safe access to health facilities for those injured and everyone in need of medical care."

WHO teams will continue to work closely with health authorities of Sudan "to try and fill gaps in the provision of health care, especially for trauma," he noted, urging all sides to "heed the calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, to silence the guns and to work towards a peaceful resolution."

On Saturday, clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Sudanese Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out in the capital of Khartoum.

The Sudanese army accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against the latter's bases. The RSF claimed it gained control of the presidential palace in Khartoum, but the army denied the palace had been captured.

On Saturday, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.

