MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Around 2,700 people, including residents and tourists, were evacuated due to a fire in the commune of Martigues in France's southeastern Bouches-du-Rhone department, the regional fire and rescue service reported on Wednesday.

The fire broke on Tuesday evening and to date has ravaged nearly 2,500 acres of forest between the Martigues commune and the Mediterranean coast.

"After a night of hell, 1800 # firefighters in total are on foot to fight a # virulent fire. 1025 hectares covered, 2700 people evacuated, no injured among the population, air assets again," the local firefighter's service wrote on Twitter.

At the moment, the fire has been localized, but the firefighting services are still trying to completely extinguish the flames, as lesser winds are expected on Wednesday.