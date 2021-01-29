UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 27,000 Children Stranded In Al-Hawl Camp In Syria - UN Counter-Terrorism Chief

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 10:50 PM

Some 27,000 Children Stranded in Al-Hawl Camp in Syria - UN Counter-Terrorism Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov said on Friday that some 27,000 children remain stranded in the Al-Hawl refugee camp in northeastern Syria, despite the efforts undertaken over the past years to repatriate them.

"The first efforts to repatriate children from Al-Hawl date back to 2017. Four years later, 27,000 remain stranded, abandoned to their fate, left to the probation of ISIL [the Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia]," Voronkov said during an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.

The diplomat described the conditions in the Al-Hawl as "horrific," adding that, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the repatriation of children is among of the "most pressing" issues in the world.

Voronkov explained that along with other camps in northeastern Syria, Al-Hawl is in particular in harm's way - deprived of basic support, vulnerable to the probations of the Islamic State enforcers and at risk of radicalization.

He further noted that refugee camps across northeastern Syrian and Iraq shelter children from 60 states, and it is the responsibility of their countries of origin to repatriate them.

"I urge all member states to fulfill their responsibilities and to ensure the protection and voluntary repatriation of their children," Voronkov stated.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Iraq Vladimir Putin 2017 All From Refugee Ismail Industries Limited

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed underlines importance of preservi ..

38 minutes ago

IOM to Require $3Bln for 2021 Crises Response Plan ..

23 minutes ago

Five Covid-19 patients die in Romania hospital fir ..

23 minutes ago

Biden Administration Reviewing China Policy 'From ..

23 minutes ago

French miners win legal fight over toxic exposure ..

35 minutes ago

Two of a family killed, five injured as car overtu ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.