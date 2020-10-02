UrduPoint.com
Some 2Mln People In Moscow Will Begin To Work From Home Starting From Monday -Deputy Mayor

Some 2Mln People in Moscow Will Begin to Work From Home Starting From Monday -Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Around 2 million people in Moscow will begin to work from home starting from Monday amid the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases in the city, Deputy Mayor for Economic Policy Vladimir Efimov told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the city's employers should send at least 30 percent of staffers to work from home starting October 5 over the deteriorating epidemiological situation.

"If we take into account the total number of employees in the city of Moscow, a third means about 2.5 million people. Moreover, if we exclude from this the number of employees of industrial enterprises, public catering and services, where it is impossible to reduce [the number of workers in office], then some 1.

8 -2 million people should switch to working from home," Efimov said.

He also said that the same number of people aged more than 65 years, who are recommended to stay at home, live in the Russian capital.

"We understand that if we manage to reduce such a number of people on the streets, in public transport, then - as the practice of previous months has shown - this will certainly help us curb the rise in the number of new [COVID-19 ] cases, "the deputy mayor added.

