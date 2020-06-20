BUENOS-AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) AIRES, June 19 (Sputnik) - Around three percent of Chile's population has antibodies to the novel coronavirus, Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris said Friday.

"In some countries the number of those who have antibodies is some six percent ...

At the moment just three percent of our population has antibodies," the minister said while broadcast on his Twitter page.

He went on to stress the importance of observing sanitary rules, such as social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks.

Chile is among the hardest hit Latin American countries with over 231,000 infections, just behind Peru and far behind Brazil's almost a million cases. Over 4,000 Chilean COVID-19 patients have died.