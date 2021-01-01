(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Hooligans have burnt some 30 cars in the eastern French city of Strasbourg despite the coronavirus-linked curfew, the Figaro newspaper reported on Friday, citing a source in the local authorities.

"However, the situation is less tense than a year ago," the source said.

According to other media reports, several people have been detained in Strasbourg.

The unrest with burnt cars and clashes between hooligans and law enforcement officers have taken place in Strasbourg on New Year's Eves for the last several years.