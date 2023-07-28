Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 04:10 AM

Some 30 Flights Delayed, 10 Canceled at Moscow, St. Petersburg Airports Over Bad Weather

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Nearly 30 flights have been delayed and another ten canceled at Moscow airports due to bad weather, a flight from St. Petersburg, which is hosting the second Russia-Africa Summit, to the Russian capital has been delayed for three hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported early on Friday.

A total of 14 flights have been delayed and four more canceled at Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo international airports in Moscow, according to the online schedule. Moreover, four flights have been delayed and another two canceled at Moscow Domodedovo Airport. A flight en route from St. Petersburg to Moscow cannot make a landing at Vnukovo airport.

Bad weather in the Russian capital, with wind gusts reaching 15 meters per second, will last until morning, according to the weather forecast.

The Moscow authorities have urged residents to pay attention when outdoors, and motorists have been urged not to park their vehicles under trees.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Summit participants are expected to sign a number of multilateral and bilateral documents. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

