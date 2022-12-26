Some 30 Flights Delayed in South Korea Over North Korean Drones - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) About 30 flight are delayed in South Korea North Korean drones trespassed the the inter-Korean border without Seoul's permission, the YTN news channel reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Yonhap reported, citing South Korean military, that a number of drones believed to be North Korean had crossed the inter-Korean border.

South Korea, in response, fired warning shots and tried to shoot the drones down. This resulted in the temporary suspension of civilian flights at Incheon and Gipmho airports.

About 20 domestic flights to Gipmho and about 10 international flights to Incheon were delayed by several tens of minutes, YTN reported, adding that starting 05:06 GMT all flights were resumed.