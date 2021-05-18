Some 30 Leaders Attend Summit on Financing African Economies in Paris - Elysee Palace

Some 30 heads of state and government, as well as leaders of international organizations are taking part in a summit in the French capital of Paris aimed at reviving African economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Elysee Palace said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Some 30 heads of state and government, as well as leaders of international organizations are taking part in a summit in the French capital of Paris aimed at reviving African economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Elysee Palace said on Tuesday.

"President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron is hosting today the Summit on the Financing of African Economies at the Grand Palais Éphémère, in Paris. Some 30 Heads of State and Government and leaders of international organizations are attending," the presidential office said in a press release.

The summit is held to step up the international community's support in addressing the consequences of the health and economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic in Africa.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is also in attendance, called on the participants to find new sources of funding so that African partners can recover from the crisis.

"I am glad to participate in the summit organized by President Emmanuel Macron to support the African economies. Let us find new sources of funding for our African partners to recover from the crisis. In the face of the pandemic, we are one," she tweeted.

The summit initially was scheduled to take place from June 4-6, 2020, in the southwestern French port city of Bordeaux, but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.