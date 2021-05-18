UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 30 Leaders Attend Summit On Financing African Economies In Paris - Elysee Palace

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:23 PM

Some 30 Leaders Attend Summit on Financing African Economies in Paris - Elysee Palace

Some 30 heads of state and government, as well as leaders of international organizations are taking part in a summit in the French capital of Paris aimed at reviving African economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Elysee Palace said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Some 30 heads of state and government, as well as leaders of international organizations are taking part in a summit in the French capital of Paris aimed at reviving African economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Elysee Palace said on Tuesday.

"President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron is hosting today the Summit on the Financing of African Economies at the Grand Palais Éphémère, in Paris. Some 30 Heads of State and Government and leaders of international organizations are attending," the presidential office said in a press release.

The summit is held to step up the international community's support in addressing the consequences of the health and economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic in Africa.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is also in attendance, called on the participants to find new sources of funding so that African partners can recover from the crisis.

"I am glad to participate in the summit organized by President Emmanuel Macron to support the African economies. Let us find new sources of funding for our African partners to recover from the crisis. In the face of the pandemic, we are one," she tweeted.

The summit initially was scheduled to take place from June 4-6, 2020, in the southwestern French port city of Bordeaux, but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Africa Bordeaux Paris June 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials copy for new Ambassado ..

25 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

40 minutes ago

US Republican Senators Introduce Resolution Reaffi ..

1 minute ago

Zhob Airport made operational after 3 years with e ..

1 minute ago

Japan Successfully Tests Remote Construction Machi ..

1 minute ago

Senior US Diplomats Visit Libya to Show Support Fo ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.