Some 30% Of Pedophilia Cases In Poland Involve Clergymen - National Watchdog

Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Some 30% of Pedophilia Cases in Poland Involve Clergymen - National Watchdog

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) About 30% of pedophilia cases in Poland involve clergymen, a fresh report by the state commission for fighting child abuse said on Monday.

The commission established in 2019 published on Monday the first results of its work. The report of over 250 pages, among other things, includes the analysis of court trials and recommendations to the authorities.

"We presented in the report of the state commission a number of figures on the investigated cases and claims that were sent to us directly. Behind each of these cases, which we must remember, there are specific people, first of all helpless children who have suffered.

The data are shocking and, at the same time, are a factor that tells us not to stop the fight against such heinous crimes," a co-author of the report said.

In total, the commission has investigated 349 cases, which were either handed to it or launched on its own initiative. Following the analysis, the state body sent 137 applications to the prosecutor's office, 36 of which concerned failure to report a possible crime.

