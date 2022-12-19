UrduPoint.com

Some 30 People Publicly Flogged By Taliban In Afghanistan - Regional Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) publicly flogged 30 people including women in two Afghan provinces for different offenses, regional authorities said on Monday.

Chief judge of the Jowzjan province Abdul Wahab Zahid said that 22 people in the province including three women received 25-39 lashes on charges of theft, adultery and drug dealing.

Public flogging was attended by local officials, theologians and tribal leaders.

Eight individuals including a woman were also flogged in the eastern province of Kapisa, according to local judicial officials.

Islamic sharia law provides for different kinds of punishment for "hudud" offenses (adultery, theft, drinking). Penalties for these law violations include amputation, public flogging and stoning. In November, head of the Taliban Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered all Afghan judges to strictly comply with all aspects of sharia law.

