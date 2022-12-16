UrduPoint.com

Some 300 Passengers Waiting For Postponed Flight To Moscow In Egyptian Resort - Consulate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2022 | 04:30 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Around 300 passengers are stranded in the Egyptian resort of Hurghada while they wait for Russian airline iFly to receive clearance to fly to Moscow, the Russian General Consulate in Hurghada told Sputnik.

On Thursday, one of the passengers told Sputnik that the plane had been scheduled for take off in the afternoon but was postponed, with people transferred to one of the hotels in Hurghada to wait for a replacement flight.

"The flight has been postponed to 10 p.m. today (Friday). Tourists are waiting for the flight in the hotel, board and lodging are provided to them at the expense of (Russia's) Tez Tour travel company.

There has been no requests to the general consulate from tourists," a Russian diplomat from the consulate said.

The Russian airline had to postpone all its flights from Egypt until Friday due to a restriction placed on Russian air carriers crossing Jordanian airspace, and started studying alternative routes.

iFly told Sputnik that it expected to receive the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency's green light for an alternative route crossing the Syrian airspace that "meets the international standards of air security" and could be used for safe regular flights from Egypt.

