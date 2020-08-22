UrduPoint.com
Some 3,000 People Join Rally Against Violence In Downtown Minsk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 10:24 PM

Approximately 3,000 people joined a rally against police brutality in the Belarusian capital on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Approximately 3,000 people joined a rally against police brutality in the Belarusian capital on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The Saturday gathering in central Minsk was dedicated to the victims of police violence during the dispersal of anti-government protests that rocked Belarus since the August 9 presidential election.

The rally started in front of the Komarovsky market, and some 700 women, dressed in all white and holding flowers, gathered nearby.

Later on, more people joined the demonstration, and protesters marched towards the Independence Square. The protesters then turned back to the market, where the rally ended.

According to the correspondent, the police did not detain anyone during the demonstration.

