Some 3,000 People Rally In Vienna In Solidarity With Floyd Protesters - Police

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

Some 3,000 People Rally in Vienna in Solidarity With Floyd Protesters - Police

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Approximately 3,000 people have joined the Black Lives Matter (BLM) rally in front of the United States embassy in Austria's Vienna on Friday, the local police told Sputnik.

"About 3,000 people took part in the protest at the US embassy," a spokesperson for the police said.

The protesters were on their way to Sigmund-Freud-Park in downtown Vienna, according to the police.

On Thursday, about 50,000 people took part in a similar BLM demonstration in the Austrian capital to protest police brutality and racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in US police custody on May 25.

Floyd's death has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality and social injustice. Mass protests have taken place in the United States, Austria, United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and other countries.

5 minutes ago

