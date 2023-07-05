Open Menu

Some 3,000 Residents Of Russia's Belgorod Region Re-Settled To Other Regions - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 06:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) About 3,000 residents of the Russian region of Belgorod have been re-settled to other regions of Russia, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Tuesday.

"About 3,000 people are currently in other regions," Gladkov told a meeting of the general council of the United Russia political party.

Earlier in the day, Gladkov said on Telegram that residents of the town of Shebekino, who fled the town for temporary accommodation facilities due to the massive shelling of Shebekino in early June, will be offered to return to their homes starting Tuesday if these are nor destroyed or damaged.

