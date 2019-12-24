Some 3,000 Sudanese Mercenaries Active in Libya as Numbers Continue to Rise - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Around 3,000 Sudanese mercenaries are currently taking part in the Libyan Civil War, with the number of people looking to cross from Sudan into Libya to take part in the conflict is increasing, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing two Sudanese commanders.

The mercenaries are fighting on the side of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) in the ongoing conflict against the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), the newspaper reported.

Citing a leader of a group of Sudanese fighters in Libya, the newspaper stated that the number of mercenaries currently active in Libya was at least 3,000, a figure much higher than previously thought.

"A lot of young men [are coming] ... we even do not have the capacity to accommodate these big numbers," one commander said, as quoted by the newspaper.

According to another commander, the Sudanese forces are not planning to stay in Libya beyond the end of the conflict.

"I know that we are mercenaries and we are not fighting with honour and dignity .

... but this is temporary, we will go back home after we are done with our mission here," a commander is quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Earlier this month, a document submitted to the UN Security Council claimed that the presence of Sudanese fighters in the Libyan conflict posed a national security risk, the newspaper reported.

On December 12, Haftar announced that the LNA was commencing a final offensive to gain control of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, which is currently under the GNA's control. However, the head of the Russian contact group on Libya's conflict settlement, Lev Dengov, told Sputnik on Monday that Haftar's statements have so far yet to come to fruition.

Libya has experienced a profound political crisis since a coup in 2011 that ousted former leader Muammar Gaddafi. Haftar's LNA has consolidated gains made in the east of the country, while the UN-backed GNA has a foothold in the west of the country.