Some 30,000 More Children In Yemen Face Hunger Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - UNICEF

Some 30,000 More Children in Yemen Face Hunger Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - UNICEF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Yemen faces the prospect of an additional 30,000 children becoming severely malnourished this year as a result of the measures imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a report on Friday.

"An additional 30,000 children could develop life-threatening severe acute malnutrition over the next six months, and the overall number of malnourished children under the age of five could increase to a total of 2.4 million - almost half of all under-fives in the country and a rise of around 20 percent," the report said.

UNICEF appealed for an additional $54.5 million in aid by the end of August to mitigate the impact of the effects on children by the restrictive measures imposed to fight the novel coronavirus.

Without such assistance, the roughly 30,000 children may face the risk of death from malnutrition.

Even before the novel coronavirus outbreak in Yemen, four out of five people - about 19 million Yemenis - depended on outside aid for survival due to the six-year-old conflict between the internationally backed government and Houthi rebels, according to United Nations estimates.

