Some 300,000 Texans Still Without Electricity Despite Sufficient Generation - Governor

Fri 19th February 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Texas generates enough electricity for each household but some 325,000 state residents remain without power due to obstructed connections to the grid, Governor Greg Abbott told reporters.

The largest oil and natural gas producing state in the country is experiencing this week record low temperatures which caused numerous blackouts affecting millions of Texans.

"As of this press conference right now there are no outages of power across the state of Texas because of lack of generation or lack of the ability to generate power," Abbott said Thursday. "There continue to be approximately 325,000 Texans without power.

However, those without power are not without power because the lack of ability to generate power. Instead those without power are being impacted either by power lines that are down or the need to manually reconnect the premises to power."

He said that since Wednesday power supply has been restored to homes of some two million state residents, but warned that another wave of below-freezing temperatures is expected across Texas tonight.

Power outages have also resulted in drinking water shortages in the state. According to the latest data, 725 water systems are under boil notice affecting 13 million Texans.

