Some 3,500 Fish Dead After Train Derailment In Ohio - State Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Some 3,500 fish have died after a train derailment earlier this month contaminated a river near the city of East Palestine, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz said.

"We have estimated based on our sampling and modeling about 3500 dead fish across that space across those streams, tributaries, waterways," Mertz said during a press conference on Tuesday. "There doesn't appear to be any increase in the fish or aquatic creatures killed since the first couple days of the derailment."

Chief of the Division of Surface Water at Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tiffani Kavalec said they have not detected any vinyl chloride in any of the down gradient waterways.

Three days after the derailment on February 3, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, according to media reports. The EPA says tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents.

Earlier on Tuesday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the Environmental Protection Agency was working closely with state officials in Ohio to continuously test air and water quality for any dangers to public health.

State health officials said they are confident the municipal water supply is safe for drinking water, but suggested that anyone who gets their water supply from a private well should test it for any contaminants following the train derailment.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the state will file a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Railroad, who is responsible for the incident, if the company does not take full responsibility to clean up the incident.

Two Pennsylvania residents filed a Federal lawsuit last Thursday against Norfolk Southern, calling for the railway to pay for medical screenings and care for residents living within a 30-mile radius of the derailment site in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

