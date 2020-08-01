UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 3,500 People Join Rally In Support Of Arrested Ex-Governor In Khabarovsk -Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 08:20 AM

Some 3,500 People Join Rally in Support of Arrested Ex-Governor in Khabarovsk -Authorities

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Some 3,500 people are taking part in an unauthorized rally in Russia's Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday, the 22nd day of protests in support of arrested former Governor Sergey Furgal, the city administration said.

"The capital of the [Khabarovsk] territory is witnessing a new rally in support of arrested former Governor Sergey Furgal. This time, some 3,500 people have gathered on the square in front of the regional government," the administration said in a statement.

According to the statement, the protesters are calling for the release of Furgal or an open trial for the arrested ex-governor.

From the administration's point of view, the number of people taking part in the protests is decreasing due to the sinking interest in the issue.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that the protesters were carrying the flags of Russia, Khabarovsk Territory and the Soviet Union. The rally caused some traffic problems in the city.

Then-Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Furgal, from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), was detained on July 9 as part of the probe into an organized criminal group involved in killings of business people in the Khabarovsk Territory and the Amur Region in 2004-2005. The detention of Furgal sparked protests across the Khabarovsk Territory.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Mikhail Degtyarev (also from LDPR) an interim governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, but the protests are still underway.

Related Topics

Governor Business Russia Traffic Vladimir Putin Khabarovsk July Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

7 hours ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

9 hours ago

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

11 hours ago

US Funding Boosts Odds of at Least 1 COVID-19 Vacc ..

9 hours ago

EU reserves 300 mn doses of potential Sanofi virus ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.