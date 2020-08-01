Some 3,500 People Join Rally in Support of Arrested Ex-Governor in Khabarovsk -Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Some 3,500 people are taking part in an unauthorized rally in Russia's Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday, the 22nd day of protests in support of arrested former Governor Sergey Furgal, the city administration said.

"The capital of the [Khabarovsk] territory is witnessing a new rally in support of arrested former Governor Sergey Furgal. This time, some 3,500 people have gathered on the square in front of the regional government," the administration said in a statement.

According to the statement, the protesters are calling for the release of Furgal or an open trial for the arrested ex-governor.

From the administration's point of view, the number of people taking part in the protests is decreasing due to the sinking interest in the issue.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that the protesters were carrying the flags of Russia, Khabarovsk Territory and the Soviet Union. The rally caused some traffic problems in the city.

Then-Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Furgal, from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), was detained on July 9 as part of the probe into an organized criminal group involved in killings of business people in the Khabarovsk Territory and the Amur Region in 2004-2005. The detention of Furgal sparked protests across the Khabarovsk Territory.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Mikhail Degtyarev (also from LDPR) an interim governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, but the protests are still underway.