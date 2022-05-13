Some 350,000 People Got Infected With Unknown Fever in North Korea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) An outbreak of an unknown fever has hit some 350,000 people in North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing North Korean state media.

More than 162,000 patients have been reportedly treated so far.

It is unknown whether this fever is linked to COVID-19, whose outbreak is currently reported by Pyongyang.

Earlier in the day, North Korea reported about more than 18,000 COVID-19 cases in the country, with six fatalities.